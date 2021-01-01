https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4078283Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextQing dynasty Chinese costume sticker collection, traditional design vector setMorePremiumID : 4078283View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 14.56 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2501 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2858 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Qing dynasty Chinese costume sticker collection, traditional design vector setMore