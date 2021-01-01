https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4078341Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextChristmas Instagram post template, aesthetic snowy mountain design vectorMorePremiumID : 4078341View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 19.99 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 19.99 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontChristmas Instagram post template, aesthetic snowy mountain design vectorMore