https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4078368Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextNew year template psd, aesthetic social media post, pastel beach designMorePremiumID : 4078368View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.49 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.49 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontNew year template psd, aesthetic social media post, pastel beach designMore