https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4079689Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNew year paint sticker template, bronze smudge badge design vectorMorePremiumID : 4079689View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.84 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.84 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.84 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontNew year paint sticker template, bronze smudge badge design vectorMore