https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4081016Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFloral wedding invitation card template, aesthetic beige design set psdMorePremiumID : 4081016View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3071 x 4271 px | 300 dpi | 300.6 MBPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1987 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2517 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3071 x 4271 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontIM Fell DW Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell DW Pica fontDownload AllFloral wedding invitation card template, aesthetic beige design set psdMore