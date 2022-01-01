rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4081072
Beige wedding invitation card template, aesthetic design set vector
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Beige wedding invitation card template, aesthetic design set vector

More
Premium
ID : 
4081072

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadIM Fell DW Pica by Igino Marini
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Beige wedding invitation card template, aesthetic design set vector

More