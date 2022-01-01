https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4083476Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextQuote Instagram story template, Love is what happens when two hearts find their happy place right beside each other, psdMorePremiumID : 4083476View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 20.67 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 20.67 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 20.67 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 20.67 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontQuote Instagram story template, Love is what happens when two hearts find their happy place right beside each other, psdMore