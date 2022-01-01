https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4084491Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic quote Instagram story template vector, life is a journey and love is what makes that journey worthwhileMorePremiumID : 4084491View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 35.14 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 35.14 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 35.14 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 35.14 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontAesthetic quote Instagram story template vector, life is a journey and love is what makes that journey worthwhileMore