https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4089611Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEditable digital marketing social media story template, pop color ad post psdMorePremiumID : 4089611View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.67 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontEditable digital marketing social media story template, pop color ad post psdMore