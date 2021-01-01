https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4089813Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic flower png sticker, vintage Eastern Prickly Pear illustration, classic design elementMorePremiumID : 4089813View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 958 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1198 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3194 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Aesthetic flower png sticker, vintage Eastern Prickly Pear illustration, classic design elementMore