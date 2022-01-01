https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4092179Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAbstract shape sticker, collage element, gray paint brush style set vectorMorePremiumID : 4092179View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 11.36 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Abstract shape sticker, collage element, gray paint brush style set vectorMore