https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4093266Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHappy African American man wearing plain white shirt, doing a greeting gestureMorePremiumID : 4093266View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6265 x 4176 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6265 x 4176 px | 300 dpi | 149.74 MBHappy African American man wearing plain white shirt, doing a greeting gestureMore