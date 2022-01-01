https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4093581Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextColorful bokeh motivational quote template psd life is beautiful textMorePremiumID : 4093581View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.81 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.81 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontColorful bokeh motivational quote template psd life is beautiful textMore