https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4093584Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextColorful bokeh inspirational quote template psd, aesthetic Instagram postMorePremiumID : 4093584View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.14 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.14 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontColorful bokeh inspirational quote template psd, aesthetic Instagram postMore