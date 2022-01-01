https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4093644Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextParalympic sprinter with prosthetic blades started racing from a starting block psdMorePremiumID : 4093644View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2343 x 3515 px | 300 dpi | 93.67 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2343 x 3515 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Paralympic sprinter with prosthetic blades started racing from a starting block psdMore