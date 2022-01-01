https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4093900Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPink 3D shape logo template, funky badge design vectorMorePremiumID : 4093900View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 53.03 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 53.03 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 53.03 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontPink 3D shape logo template, funky badge design vectorMore