https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4093928Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBlue 3D logo template, creative logo design psdMorePremiumID : 4093928View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 57.97 MBSocial Media PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 57.97 MBFacebook Post PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 57.97 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontBlue 3D logo template, creative logo design psdMore