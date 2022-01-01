https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4094000Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCreative logo template, abstract badge design psdMorePremiumID : 4094000View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 52.01 MBSocial Media PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 52.01 MBFacebook Post PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 52.01 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontCreative logo template, abstract badge design psdMore