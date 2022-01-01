https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4094071Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextParalympic athlete with prosthetic legs warming up by stretching before exercising psdMorePremiumID : 4094071View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3108 x 3108 px | 300 dpi | 108.79 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3108 x 3108 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Paralympic athlete with prosthetic legs warming up by stretching before exercising psdMore