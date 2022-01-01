https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4094289Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPersonalize your brand presentation template, digital marketing psdMorePremiumID : 4094289View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 54.42 MBTwitter Post PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 54.42 MBYoutube PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 54.42 MBBlog Banner PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 54.42 MBHD Wallpaper PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 54.42 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontPersonalize your brand presentation template, digital marketing psdMore