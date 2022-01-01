https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4094321Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPersonalize your brand presentation template, digital marketing vectorMorePremiumID : 4094321View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 22.81 MBTwitter Post EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 22.81 MBYoutube EPS 2560 x 1440 px | 300 ppi | 22.81 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 22.81 MBHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 22.81 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontPersonalize your brand presentation template, digital marketing vectorMore