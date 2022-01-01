https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4094591Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic washi tape collage element, beige & gold stationery design psdMorePremiumID : 4094591View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 1688 px | 300 dpi | 61.34 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1688 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic washi tape collage element, beige & gold stationery design psdMore