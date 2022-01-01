https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4095173Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSocial media marketing story template, squiggle design psdMorePremiumID : 4095173View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 17.12 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontSocial media marketing story template, squiggle design psdMore