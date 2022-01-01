https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4095303Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCreative design Facebook post template, editable text psdMorePremiumID : 4095303View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 6.98 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 6.98 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontCreative design Facebook post template, editable text psdMore