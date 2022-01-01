https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4095322Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAbstract social media post template, editable text vectorMorePremiumID : 4095322View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 2.71 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 2.71 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontAbstract social media post template, editable text vectorMore