https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4095340Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSocial media story template, digital marketing editable textMorePremiumID : 4095340View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.16 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.16 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.16 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.16 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontSocial media story template, digital marketing editable textMore