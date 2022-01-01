https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4095352Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDigital marketing story editable template vectorMorePremiumID : 4095352View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.4 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.4 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.4 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.4 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDigital marketing story editable template vectorMore