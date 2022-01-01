https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4098766Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAbstract bauhaus background, retro pattern in green psdMorePremiumID : 4098766View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 144.01 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Abstract bauhaus background, retro pattern in green psdMore