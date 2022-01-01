https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4100164Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic frame, feminine monoline design, Greek statue vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 4100164View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 9.35 MBVectors can scale to any size.Instagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic frame, feminine monoline design, Greek statue vectorMore