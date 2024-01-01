rawpixel
European Wolf, Black Wolf of North America, St.Bernard's Mastiff, Highland Greyhound, and Great Dog of Nepal. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

