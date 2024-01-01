https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/411903Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWhite Headed Sea Eagle, Great Harpy Eagle, Chilian Sea Eagle, and Brazilian Caracara Eagle. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 787 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2294 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5990 x 3926 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5990 x 3926 px | 300 dpi | 134.58 MBFree DownloadWhite Headed Sea Eagle, Great Harpy Eagle, Chilian Sea Eagle, and Brazilian Caracara Eagle. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).More