rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/411905
Game Cock, Silver Spangled, White Feathered Bantam Hen, Dorking Hen, Black Polish Hen, Malay Cock, and Hen. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Game Cock, Silver Spangled, White Feathered Bantam Hen, Dorking Hen, Black Polish Hen, Malay Cock, and Hen. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Game Cock, Silver Spangled, White Feathered Bantam Hen, Dorking Hen, Black Polish Hen, Malay Cock, and Hen. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).

More