https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/411920Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue Winged Shoveler or Broad Bill, Teal, Harlequin Duck, Scaup Duck, Female Scaup Duck, and Red Headed Pochard. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 804 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2344 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6000 x 4019 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 804 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6000 x 4019 px | 300 dpi | 138 MBFree DownloadBlue Winged Shoveler or Broad Bill, Teal, Harlequin Duck, Scaup Duck, Female Scaup Duck, and Red Headed Pochard. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).More