https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/411920
Blue Winged Shoveler or Broad Bill, Teal, Harlequin Duck, Scaup Duck, Female Scaup Duck, and Red Headed Pochard. Digitally…
Blue Winged Shoveler or Broad Bill, Teal, Harlequin Duck, Scaup Duck, Female Scaup Duck, and Red Headed Pochard. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Blue Winged Shoveler or Broad Bill, Teal, Harlequin Duck, Scaup Duck, Female Scaup Duck, and Red Headed Pochard. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).

