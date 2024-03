Honey Bee, Worker, Male, Queen, Common Humble Bee, Lapidary Bee, Male, Female, Moss or Carder Bee, Donovan's Humble Bee, Harris Humble Bee; False Humble Bee, Apathus Vestalis, and Apathus Repestris. Digitally enhanced from our own original edition of A History of the Earth and Animated Nature (1820) by Oliver Goldsmith (1730-1774).

Digitally enhanced from our own original edition.