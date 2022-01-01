https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4120032Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSwan illustration, animal collage scrapbook sticker, mixed media artwork psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 4120032View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 105.98 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Swan illustration, animal collage scrapbook sticker, mixed media artwork psdMore