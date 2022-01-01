https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4122189Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHappy new year celebration template, festive glittery Facebook greeting post psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4122189View LicensePSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 7.92 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 7.92 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontHappy new year celebration template, festive glittery Facebook greeting post psdMore