https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/412366Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextItalian print fonts from Draughtsman's Alphabets by Hermann Esser (1845–1908). Digitally enhanced from our own 5th edition of the publication.MorePremiumInfoView personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4736 x 4388 px | 300 dpi | 213 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1112 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3243 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4736 x 4388 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Italian print fonts from Draughtsman's Alphabets by Hermann Esser (1845–1908). Digitally enhanced from our own 5th edition of the publication.More