https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4124081Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDigital marketing presentation template, editable abstract design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 4124081View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 221.84 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 710 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2069 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 2957 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDownload AllDigital marketing presentation template, editable abstract design vectorMore