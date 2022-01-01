rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4130945
Aesthetic butterfly Instagram story template, beige backgrounds with quotes vector
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Aesthetic butterfly Instagram story template, beige backgrounds with quotes vector

More
Free
Royalty Free Vector
ID : 
4130945

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Cormorant Garamond by Christian Thalmann
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Aesthetic butterfly Instagram story template, beige backgrounds with quotes vector

More