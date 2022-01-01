https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4136969Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLove quote Instagram post template, beautiful vintage butterfly pattern psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4136969View LicensePSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.08 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.08 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontLove quote Instagram post template, beautiful vintage butterfly pattern psdMore