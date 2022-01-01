https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4136976Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextButterfly quote Instagram story template psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4136976View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 15.18 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 15.18 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 15.18 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 15.18 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontButterfly quote Instagram story template psdMore