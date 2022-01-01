https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4138524Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRetro fish illustration digital note template, surreal hybrid animal scrapbook collage art element psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4138524View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 18.75 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 18.75 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontYrsa by RosettaDownload Yrsa fontDownload AllRetro fish illustration digital note template, surreal hybrid animal scrapbook collage art element psdMore