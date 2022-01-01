https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4138529Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRetro giraffe illustration template, surreal hybrid animal scrapbook collage art element with note psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4138529View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 20.71 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 20.71 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontYrsa by RosettaDownload Yrsa fontDownload AllRetro giraffe illustration template, surreal hybrid animal scrapbook collage art element with note psdMore