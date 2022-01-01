rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4138578
Gold stars frame, festive white background, cute design borders vector
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Gold stars frame, festive white background, cute design borders vector

More
Premium
Royalty Free Vector
ID : 
4138578

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Gold stars frame, festive white background, cute design borders vector

More