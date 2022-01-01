https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4138578Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold stars frame, festive white background, cute design borders vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 4138578View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 27.27 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Gold stars frame, festive white background, cute design borders vectorMore