https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4143824Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen abstract washi tape collage element, funky journal decoration vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 4143824View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 17.87 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1970 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 2814 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Green abstract washi tape collage element, funky journal decoration vectorMore