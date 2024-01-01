rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/414442
Ivory-billed Woodpecker (Campephilus principalis) from The Natural History of Carolina, Florida, and the Bahama Islands…
Ivory-billed Woodpecker (Campephilus principalis) from The Natural History of Carolina, Florida, and the Bahama Islands (1754) by Mark Catesby (1683-1749). Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

