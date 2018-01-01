rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/414914
Illustration of doctor checking patient's heart
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Illustration of doctor checking patient's heart

More
Premium

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2018 Rawpixel Ltd.

Illustration of doctor checking patient's heart

More