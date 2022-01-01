https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4149989Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic poster template, pastel blue design, line art Greek statue drawing psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4149989View LicensePSDPortrait Card PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 139.87 MBA3 PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 139.87 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sarina by James GrieshaberDownload Sarina fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllAesthetic poster template, pastel blue design, line art Greek statue drawing psdMore