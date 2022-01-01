https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4150000Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGreek statue logo template, aesthetic tailoring business design psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4150000View LicensePSDInstagram Post PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 51.91 MBSocial Media PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 51.91 MBFacebook Post PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 51.91 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontGreek statue logo template, aesthetic tailoring business design psdMore