https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4150001Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic art & craft business logo template, feminine line art design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4150001View LicensePSDInstagram Post PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 52.6 MBSocial Media PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 52.6 MBFacebook Post PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 52.6 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Kotta One by Ania KrukDownload Kotta One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllAesthetic art & craft business logo template, feminine line art design psdMore